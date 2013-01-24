Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or steam iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.

Water type to use

Your Philips steam generator iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.



Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).



Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron.



To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

• Using perfumed washing softener

• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing

• Spraying perfumed water after ironing