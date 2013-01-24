Hjemmeside
    Philips Kaffemaskine

    Fordi kaffe er alt.

     
    For mange kaffeelskere er den klassiske filterkaffe stadig en favorit. Med Philips' kaffemaskiner kan du nyde hvert eneste kaffeøjeblik.
    Drip filter coffee machines from Philips

    Oplev Philips' kaffemaskiner

    Philips Grind & Brew

    Grind & Brew


    Integreret kværn til friskmalet kaffe

    Nyd fremragende kaffe fremstillet af friskmalede bønner med den integrerede kværn.
    Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    Eco Conscious Edition


    Bæredygtigt designet 
    Bæredygtigt designet og fremstillet af 100 % biobaseret plast*
    *PP-plast fra certificerede biobaserede kilder, på en massebalance-basis
    Philips Café Gourmet

    Café Gourmet


    Boil & Brew-Technology
    Unik bryggeteknologi til intens og aromatisk kaffe
    Philips Café Gaia

    Café Gaia


    Lækker og varm kaffe
    Termokande, der bevarer den fulde aroma og temperatur
    Philips 2 Jahre Garantie

    Produktgaranti

    2 års produktgaranti

    fra købsdatoen

    Den perfekte kop kaffe med Philips' kaffemaskiner

    Efficient wrinkle removal

    Perfekt brygget kaffe

    Kaffemaskine med filter, der giver kaffe med en fyldig smag.
    OptimalTEMP technology

    Aromatiskt filterkaffe

    De rigtige smage og aromaer udtrækkes fra den malede kaffe takket være den optimale brygtemperatur.
    No temperature settings

    Drypstop

    Drypstoppet giver dig mulighed for at hælde en kop kaffe op, før brygningen er færdig.
    Effortless ironing

    Automatisk slukning

    Kaffemaskinen slukker automatisk af sikkerhedsmæssige årsager og for at spare energi.
    Philips Drip Filter Coffee Machine
    Brygg den perfekta koppen kaffe varje gång

    Bryg den perfekte kop kaffe

    gang efter gang


    Det er nemt at nyde smagen af god kaffe hver dag med kaffemaskiner fra Philips. Den perfekte kop kaffe brygges efter din smag. Nyd lækker kaffe, når som helst, hvor som helst.
    För alla kaffeälskare

    Til alle

    kaffeelskere


    Nyd ensartet og velsmagende kaffe hver dag. Philips' kaffemaskine er beregnet til kaffeelskere. Bryg en kande kaffe til dig selv eller flere.
    Ett enkelt sätt att göra kaffe.

    En enkel måde at lave kaffe på.

    Bryg din foretrukne malede kaffe


    Det varme vand strømmer gennem filteret og ud af tuden, så du får kaffe med en varm og fyldig smag. Den færdigbryggede kaffe holder sig frisk og varm på varmepladen.
    Njut av den aromatiska smaken av nybryggt kaffe

    Nyd den aromatiske smag

    af friskbrygget kaffe


    Vores filtersystem udtrækker smag fra din malede kaffe og giver dig en lækker og aromatisk kaffeoplevelse hver eneste gang.

    Find den bedste
    kaffemaskine til dig

    Mere om filterkaffe

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
    What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or steam iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.

     

    Water type to use

    Your Philips steam generator iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
     

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron.
     

    To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

    • Using perfumed washing softener
    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
    • Spraying perfumed water after ironing
    How to descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Descaling your Philips steam iron, steam generator iron or garment steamer helps keep the appliance in optimal condition.
     

    The descaling process depends on your product and series. Please find here all descaling information for your Philips Steam Iron or Steamer
    How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    It is very easy to clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank. Please read the instructions below.
     

    Cleaning the water tank of your iron

    Follow the steps below to clean the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron:

    1) Fill the water tank halfway with warm water and shake it carefully.

    2) Empty it and rinse well with fresh water (do not use detergent).

    Note: Algae can form when water remains in your iron’s tank for a long time. Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residue.
