Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
HX3072/00
4.0
ud af 5
185
Anmeldelser
Alat 13
25/08/2022
Sverige
Nöjd
Produkten fungerar jättebra. Bra batteri tid och användbart. Jag rekommenderar hög denna produkten.
Fordele
Smidigt, lätt och bra.
Ulemper
Ingen vad jag har märkte.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch
Date of Use 2021-07-24
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch
Date of Use 2021-07-24
Bogdan1988
04/09/2024
United Kingdom
Really good
This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Date of Use 2023-08-04
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Date of Use 2023-08-04
eetmw
12/01/2023
United Kingdom
Fantastic, a really good clean
A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.
Fordele
All over and in between clean teeth.
Ulemper
Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Date of Use 2022-12-12
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Date of Use 2022-12-12