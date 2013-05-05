Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
SHQ3000/10
Velegnet til sport
Disse øretelefoner er fremstillet af vandtætte materialer sammen med et antibakterielt middel, som dræber bakterier, og er designet til fitnessentusiasten
ActionFit
Orange og grå
En vandtæt forsegling beskytter øretelefonerne mod svedrelaterede skader
Med lydisolering hører og nyder du flere musikdetaljer ved en lavere lydstyrke, end det er muligt med normale øretelefoner. På grundlag af et indgående kendskab til det menneskelige øres anatomi skaber de lydisolerende øretelefoners vinklede akustiske design en perfekt forsegling mellem den omgivende lydkilde og øret. På den måde elimineres uønsket støj, mens lyden leveres direkte til dine ører. Selv ved moderat lydstyrke kan du stadig høre detaljer i musikken uden distraherende lyd fra omgivelserne. Ørestykker fås i tre forskellige størrelser, så den bedste pasform opnås.
Ultrabløde silikonepuder i 3 størrelser, sidder behageligt i dine ører uden trykke, samtidig med at de blokerer for uønsket lyd.
2.7
ud af 5
19
Anmeldelser
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones