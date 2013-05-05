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Udgået

ActionFitØretelefoner med krog til sport

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Anmeldelser

Velegnet til sport

Disse øretelefoner er fremstillet af vandtætte materialer sammen med et antibakterielt middel, som dræber bakterier, og er designet til fitnessentusiasten

Se alle fordele

Justerbar pasform

Velegnet til sport

  • ActionFit

  • Orange og grå

Svedsikker

Svedsikker

En vandtæt forsegling beskytter øretelefonerne mod svedrelaterede skader

Lydisolerende øretelefoner, som minimerer støj fra omgivelserne

Lydisolerende øretelefoner, som minimerer støj fra omgivelserne

Med lydisolering hører og nyder du flere musikdetaljer ved en lavere lydstyrke, end det er muligt med normale øretelefoner. På grundlag af et indgående kendskab til det menneskelige øres anatomi skaber de lydisolerende øretelefoners vinklede akustiske design en perfekt forsegling mellem den omgivende lydkilde og øret. På den måde elimineres uønsket støj, mens lyden leveres direkte til dine ører. Selv ved moderat lydstyrke kan du stadig høre detaljer i musikken uden distraherende lyd fra omgivelserne. Ørestykker fås i tre forskellige størrelser, så den bedste pasform opnås.

Ultrabløde silikonepuder sidder behageligt i dine ører

Ultrabløde silikonepuder sidder behageligt i dine ører

Ultrabløde silikonepuder i 3 størrelser, sidder behageligt i dine ører uden trykke, samtidig med at de blokerer for uønsket lyd.

Tekniske specifikationer

Få support til dette produkt

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

2.7

ud af 5

19

Anmeldelser

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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