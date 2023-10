Philips Coffee + fortrolighedserklæring

Vi bruger dine kombinerede oplysninger til at forbedre indholdet, funktionaliteten og anvendeligheden af appen, enheden(-erne) og tjenesterne samt til at udvikle nye produkter og tjenester.

I dette tilfælde anser vi behandlingen af dine kombinerede oplysninger for at være baseret på vores legitime interesse. Hvis du accepterer at modtage marketingmeddelelser om vores produkter, tjenester, begivenheder og kampagner, der kan være relevante for dig baseret på dine præferencer og onlineadfærd, kan vi sende dig marketing- og reklamemeddelelser via e-mail og andre digitale kanaler, f.eks. mobilapper og sociale medier. For at kunne skræddersy kommunikationen til dine præferencer og din adfærd og give dig en mere relevant og personlig oplevelse, kan vi analysere dine kombinerede oplysninger. Du kan til enhver tid fravælge og afmelde sådanne meddelelser.

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time. Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.