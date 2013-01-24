Hjemmeside
    Customer Care Center

    Call us

    Telephone: 80 30 30 35
    Languages spoken
    Danish
    English

    E-mail us

    E-mail : philips.service@philips.com  
    For non-technical issues. (For reporting a technical issue, please use the CS portal)

    Office hours 

    Monday to Friday between 07:30 to 16:30

    Contact us

    Office

    Philips Danmark A/S

    Gammel Kongevej 60

    1850 Frederiksberg C

    Tel: +45 33 29 33 33

    Fax: +45 33 29 39 11

    Service

    Tel: 80 30 30 35 (Monday to Friday 7:30 - 16:30)

    E-mail: philips.service@philips.com

    Philips Sleep & Respiratory Care

    Philips Home Healthcare Solutions A/S
    Nybrovej 83
    DK-2820 Gentofte
    Tel: +45 39 77 17 00
    Fax: +45 39 63 08 01

    E-mail: ordre.hhs@philips.com

    Healthcare Transformation Services

    Egil Nilsen

    HTS Principal
    Tel :+45  61195944
    Email: egil.nilsen@philips.com

    Office locations

    Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

