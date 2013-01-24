Contact us

- View the status of your products by modality, contract, warranty or location
- Create and view new service requests
- View the service status of your Philips and multi vendor products, serviced by Philips Create and download reports
Office hours
Monday to Friday between 07:30 to 16:30
Philips Danmark A/S
Gammel Kongevej 60
1850 Frederiksberg C
Tel: +45 33 29 33 33
Fax: +45 33 29 39 11
Service
Tel: 80 30 30 35 (Monday to Friday 7:30 - 16:30)
E-mail: philips.service@philips.com
Philips Sleep & Respiratory Care
Philips Home Healthcare Solutions A/S
Nybrovej 83
DK-2820 Gentofte
Tel: +45 39 77 17 00
Fax: +45 39 63 08 01
E-mail: ordre.hhs@philips.com
Healthcare Transformation Services
Egil Nilsen
HTS Principal
Tel :+45 61195944
Email: egil.nilsen@philips.com