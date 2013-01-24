Date: To be announced
Location: To be announced
Meeting Fee: EUR 250*
*Travel and accommodation is not included
|
11:30-12:30
Registration, coffee
|
12:30-13:00
Introduction and welcome
12:45-13:00
Nicolas Geades, Philips
Isabella M. Björkman-Burtscher, Sahlgrenska University Hospital
Ole Wiese – Welcome and information from Philips
|
13:00-14:30
Session 1 - Brain Perfusion MR
13:00-13:40
Linda Knutsson – MR perfusion in clinical neuroradiology
13:40-14:10
Göran Stark – Dynamic Susceptibility Contrast (DSC) MR perfusion in clinical work-flow. Theoretical assumptions and practical application
14:10-14:30
Doerthe Constantinescu Ziegelitz and Mats Laesser – MR perfusion and clinical decision making
|
14:30-15:00
Coffee
|
15:00-17:00
Session 2 – AI and quantitative imaging in radiology
15:00-15:30
Maria Ljungberg – MR spectroscopy and MR diffusion – numbers do not lie?
15:30-16:10
Mark van Buchem – AI in Radiology: friend or foe?
16:10-17:00
Christopher Filippi – Deep Learning in Glioma Heterogeneity: Niche Practice with Larger Lessons for Oncologic Imaging
|
17:10-17:40
BOIC Tour
|
18:30
Dinner
|
08:30-10:15
Session 3 – Pediatric neuroimaging for radiologists
08:30-09:10
Maarten Lequin – Neonatal imaging MR sequences
09:10-09:50
Marcel Warntjes – Rapid myelin imaging in 3D
09:50-10:15
Åsa Jungner – The clinicians perspective on pre- and postoperative brain MRI in patients with congenital heart disease
|
10:15-10:45
Coffee
|
10:45-12:00
Session 4 – Epilepsy imaging in the clinic
10:45-11:15
Karin Markenroth Bloch – The national 7T facility and 7T vs 3T technical aspects
11:15-11:45
Isabella Björkman-Burtscher, Maria Compagno Strandberg, Bertil Rydenhag/Daniel Nilsson – Diagnostic challenges in epilepsy – what you need to know as radiologist
11:45-12:00
Kim van de Ven – Philips vision & innovations in neuro
|
12:00-13:00
Lunch
|
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 1 – MR Safety (Isabella Björkman-Burtscher, Boel Hansson)
An interactive practical workshop on how to handle MR safety questions as a team. We will relate to the technologists, the radiologists and the physicist’s perspective.
|
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 2 – MR Physics. What you need to know about geometric distortion correction (Jens Johansson, Oscar Jalnefjord)
Discussing distortions in diffusion based imaging in a way that apply to both clinicians and physicists. Showing the impact of distortions in images, present different strategies to handle them and explain why this works. All in a pedagogic, simple way.
|
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 3 – IntelliSpace portal MR Neuro portfolio (Kim Kjaer, Susanne Ribbelin)
Get your hands on T2* Neuro Perfusion with leakage correction and LoBI with longitudinal and comparable imaging. See if NeuroQuant can improve your workflow. You can also learn about our latest application, Advanced Diffusion Analysis with IVIM and Kurtosis analysis and much more.
Please note that travel & accommodation is not included in the price.
We have reserved some rooms at the Comfort Hotel Göteborg, at a special rate of SEK 1289 per night. Should you wish to book a room, please contact the hotel directly, quoting 2125GR012335.
If you have any questions, please contact audur.gudmundsdottir@philips.com
You will shortly be contacted by Meetagain, who will send an invoice for your participation in the meeting.