Radiology Operations Command Center
Masthead of radiology operations command center

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center


Multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual imaging operations

It's time to redefine the way we practice

 

Increasing demands on care systems put added pressure on already-stretched radiology departments. The need to do more with less, reductions in reimbursements and increasing case complexity continue to bring challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization into sharp focus.

3 out of 5¹

technologists want more on the job training

3 out of 5¹

lead technologists want more imaging protocol standardization

4 out of 5¹

imaging respondents believe an Imaging Telepresence solution would add value

