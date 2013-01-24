Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking to reduce their non-actionable alarms by 30%, decrease hospital alarm fatigue, and create a comprehensive alarm management system.
Philips clinical consultants stepped in and reviewed the alarm data and settings, interviewed stakeholders, and documented current AU Health processes.
A Clinical Alarm Management Policy was implemented and AU Health achieved strong results quickly: 32% reduction in non-actionable alarms in the first 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.
"Working together with Philips, we designed a survey, focused on the areas of greatest opportunity, and embarked on a several month project to markedly reduce alarms in our organization. Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet. We look forward to continuing to move forward in our quest for a quieter work environment without jeopardizing patient safety and quality."
-Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD
VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System
Lisa Pahl, RN, BSN, MSN
Principal and Practice Operations Lead
Shyma Adams
Consultant