Dr. Aldhafery Bander, Assistant Professor and Consultant Interventional Radiologist
King Fahd University Hospital
When King Fahd University Hospital in Dammam, Saudi Arabia decided to incorporate a new angio suite in 2019, it gave them the opportunity to reimagine their interventional radiology service line. The goal was to create one central hub for the entire process – from arrival and preparation to diagnostics, treatment and recovery. The challenge was fitting their grand vision into the available space. The university hospital turned to Philips to address their challenge and help achieve their goal of designing a full-service interventional center.
One of the biggest challenges of this project was reconfiguring what was previously a corridor into a full-service interventional radiology center. The Philips consulting team started with a thorough data analysis in which they collected information about the department’s current workflows and performance and combined it with the goals for the new center. Various stakeholders were interviewed to better understand their requirements for the new clinical processes. From this information, the team identified bottlenecks and opportunities within the new space. The Philips consultants then worked collaboratively with the hospital project team to refine and improve the initial design. Specific attention was paid to designing an optimal floorplan and patient flows that contribute to a positive staff experience. Given the dimensions of the angio suite, the consultants advised the project team to consider a ceiling-mounted monoplane, instead of a biplane image-guided therapy system.
As part of the Managed Technology Services, a cross functional Philips team handled the integration of all Philips and third-party components and services. This included assessment and planning, selection and procurement, integration services and maintenance management.
The goal was to create an area where all the vascular and non-vascular services could be run without interruption. Dr. Aldhafery Bander, Assistant Professor and Consultant Interventional Radiologist at King Fahd University Hospital says, “With the new angio suite, and the waiting and recovery areas together, all patients can easily be moved through the process without leaving the department. This makes our workflow much more efficient and has allowed us to increase the number of procedures we perform in a shift. We see a very positive psychological effect on patients because the team is working around them, from the moment they arrive and are prepared through to recovery.” The new interventional center was operational in 2020 and has been in intensive use since.
Watch this PAIRS webinar, supported by Philips, in which Dr. Aldhafery presents how the full-service interventional center was achieved and how it enables a better patient experience. Mr. Kohestani, Healthcare Experience Design Director at Philips addresses environment design in interventional radiology and Philips’ integrated approach in department design.
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
King Fahd University Hospital in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, is a leading healthcare and research institution in its region, providing in-patient care combined with advanced diagnostic technologies. The hospital’s experienced medical professionals are highly trained experts who care for patients and act as teachers for numerous medical and graduate students, as well as researchers focused on conquering disease.
Abdullah Kohestani Director, Healthcare Experience Design
Director, Healthcare Experience Design
Abdullah helps hospitals and health systems translate their strategic vision into innovative, yet functional and efficient, care delivery organizations. He brings decades of technology, design, and project planning experience to create or redesign exceptional care environments – from a single service line introduction in an existing department to a new hospital wing or entire facility.
Customer story
