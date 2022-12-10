Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe, Berlin, has ambitious sustainability targets: in 2020, the hospital announced its goal of becoming Germany’s first zero emissions healthcare facility by 2030.
The hospital has built sustainability into its core principles and has already significantly reduced its carbon footprint. However, to achieve its ultimate goal by 2030, Havelhöhe needed a comprehensive overview of current material and waste management processes and recommendations on how to optimize them.
That’s where Philips Healthcare Transformation Services (HTS) came in. Together with medical and administrative staff at Havelhöhe, Philips consultants analyzed the clinical workflow, supply chain and material logistics in the intensive care unit (ICU). The result was a detailed report which will now serve as a blueprint for further change.
Like us, Philips has a long history of sustainability in healthcare, which made them an excellent fit. We felt Philips is committed to making a real difference and we were impressed with the expertise, dedication and flexibility of the consultants we worked with.”
Dr. Christian Grah
Pneumologist and hospital co-founder, Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe
A multidisciplinary team from Philips HTS designed and implemented a study that would provide Havelhöhe with deep insights into its existing practices. The focus of the project was supply chain logistics, material flow and waste management along the clinical pathway in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Throughout the entire engagement, the team adopted a holistic approach, always considering clinical, functional and operational requirements. Once the raw data had been collected, they began to collate and analyze the information using proven data visualization tools.
The HTS team showcased their findings in a large, printed poster, a detailed report and an on-site presentation. Philips leveraged the Co-Create methodology to host a joint workshop. During this event, stakeholders from both teams discussed the project findings and brainstormed together on how to make concrete adjustments and improvements to workflows in the ICU.
The role of the individual in healthcare transformation cannot be underestimated. The responsibility lies with each and every one of us, so talking to employees and addressing their concerns will be a crucial part of the process.”
Dr. Christian Grah
Pneumologist and hospital co-founder, Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe
The results of the study gave project leaders at Havelhöhe deep insights into how materials are ordered, stored, managed, used and disposed of in the ICU department. Based on the findings, Havelhöhe has received recommendations from Philips on how to improve resource management and reduce waste. The next step will be to implement the recommendations and continue working towards a greener, more sustainable future in healthcare.
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Aline Mittag Healthcare Consultant DACH region
Aline Mittag
Healthcare Consultant DACH region
Aline is committed to helping healthcare organizations improve the way they deliver patient care. She has experience in process optimization and with her knowledge of LEAN and change management methodologies, she supports clients in their transformation journey.
