Customer story

‹ Healthcare consulting

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRI 

 

COVID-19 has impacted millions of people around the world including athletes. Teams have formed ‘bubbles’ to help contain the spread, but even then, dozens of players have become infected. 

 

One such patient in the southern Florida area was a very large and very reluctant athlete who, recovered from COVID-19, needed a negative cardiac MR scan for his return to play. His only prior experience with MRI was in a ‘feet-first’ position for imaging of his lower extremities. The idea of going into the bore head-first made him very nervous.

 

This patient went to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region. 

When MCVI ordered their new Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system they installed it in a room outfitted with an engaging environment designed to relax their patients – Ambient Experience. 
The Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system
The Ambient Experience in-bore Connect
With Ambient Experience in-bore Connect and the advanced features of the Ingenia Ambition 1.5T, the athlete was also able to undergo the diagnostic exam without incident and returned to normal play. 
Now with Ambient Experience, nearly every single patient goes through without issue. In the nearly two years we’ve been using it, I can count on one hand the number of patients who’ve quit on us.”

Carlos Avila, Clinical Specialist

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Download case study

Meet our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions
Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing. Werner has previous experience as a strategic innovation consultant, conducting design innovation programs. He is an acclaimed speaker at healthcare conferences on the topics of healthcare design, people-centric environments, as well as enhancing the patient, family, and staff experience. Werner holds a master's of economics with a specialization in marketing, economic psychology, and sociology.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
