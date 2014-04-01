The Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, South Australia, was looking for a way to reduce patient and family apprehension during the scanning process and create a more effective patient environment.

They looked to the Philips Ambient team to provide a patient care environment that would ease the stress of patients and their families. The Philips team created a calming, patient centered care environment through Ambient Experience. The results were astoundingly positive, with higher throughput, improved patient experience, and parent and staff satisfaction.