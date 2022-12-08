

A collaborative partnership between Argentinian Telecommunications Union (Telefonicos Union) and Philips was formed to develop an institution dedicated to providing a full continuum of cardiovascular care. It will include a cardiovascular diagnostic outpatient clinic and adjoining hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The greenfield project started as an equipment order for a diagnostic imaging department and evolved into a highly collaborative end-to-end partnership to provide a full suite of integrated cardiovascular solutions. The project further expanded to include healthcare facility design and planning consulting from our Healthcare Transformation Services team.



Our consulting team provided guidance to optimize the clinical footprint, increase workflow efficiency, and enhance the care experience across the Clinica Del Parque Centenario, for both patients and staff.

