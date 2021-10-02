creating calming environments in the ED

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens, accounting for more deaths than all other medical illnesses combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recent studies found pediatric emergency department visits for mental health conditions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic – further proving the mental and behavioral health needs of children and teens is now more important than ever.



Watch this webinar to learn with an intent on addressing the increase of mental health emergencies, Children’s Health in Dallas teamed up with Philips to create and pilot new innovative rooms with advanced technology, interactive screens, ambient lighting, sound, and scenery that can be adapted to serve children and teens experiencing a mental health emergency.

