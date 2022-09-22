Helps improve the pediatric imaging experience: reducing healthcare-induced trauma
Enhancing the imaging experience for pediatric patients can help reduce the need for sedation.1 Putting children at ease by using preparation and active relaxation techniques support a positive patient outcome. Reduced anxiety and stress can lead to better compliance, smoother workflows, and faster patient throughput. Most importantly, it aims to empower children with a positive healthcare experience.
Philips Ambient Experience solutions have been designed with the pediatric imaging patient journey in mind.
A cohesive use of lighting, visual themes, and music provides positive distraction from intimidating medical devices. This helps the child hold still longer and encourages a reduction in the use of general anesthesia (they may be scanned while awake). It also may lower the risk of healthcare-induced trauma by providing a positive experience to both the child and parents/caregivers – as research has shown in pediatric MR imaging settings.2
We’ve achieved something fantastic here. It is better than we anticipated and more effective than we anticipated. Children are more cooperative and we get the scan we need. ''
Dr. Susan Morris, Pediatric Radiologist
University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff & Vale NHS Trust
Feelings of anxiety and apprehension are common among young patients. Stress reduction techniques in pediatric imaging benefits both patients and staff. When the pediatric care environment evokes a sense of tranquility, children may follow directions more closely, and procedures flow more smoothly.
Ambient Experience allows children (or staff) to personalize a multisensorial room by selecting a room theme or by connecting their own devices for personal audio and video content. Upon selection, the room transforms and engages the child in a comforting experience.
Positive distraction can help a child feel more confident and in control. They are more at ease, which improves the chances of a successful procedure and may reduce the need for sedation. In fact, a children-centered-care study in Denmark, where the Philips 'Kitten Scanner' and Ambient Experience with in-bore Connect were employed, reported that the use of general anesthetics for MRI in children aged 4–6 was reduced from 57% to 5%.1
Putting patients at ease with an MRI scan is the concept behind the Philips Pediatric Coaching program. This program brings together the Scan Buddy mobile app, Kitten Scanner, and MRI in-bore Connect for a comprehensive approach to the pediatric imaging experience.
Through play-based activities, Pediatric Coaching can help reduce stress in young children (aged 4+). Augmented reality educational techniques engage the child and allow them to explore all aspects of the scan journey. Playful scan buddies lead the way.
Using gamification and ‘buddy system’ techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, the solution helps guide young children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience.
Pediatric Coaching is the latest initiative launched within the Philips Ambient Experience portfolio, featuring a wide range of dedicated solutions to help enhance the experience of patient and staff.
Elements of the Pediatric Coaching solution
The Scan Buddy app is a ‘gamified’ app for Apple* and Android** devices containing an educational video and games to help children familiarize themselves with the MRI scanner. Lovable Scan Buddy characters playfully guide the child through the MRI scan journey.
The Kitten Sanner is a miniature educational toy scanner used in waiting rooms to help children prepare for an upcoming exam. This can help them feel more in control of the situation. The Kitten Scanner is useful in both MRI and CT applications.
Innovative lighting, spatial design, and multimedia design enhances the pediatric imaging experience. The solution is applicable arcross various environments (MRI, CT, interventional labs, and x-ray) and useful in waiting rooms/prep rooms.
In-bore Connect is linked in real-time with the scanning software providing guidance on breath holds and progress of the scan.
An immersive video distracts and entertains while in the bore.
(Pediatric license required)
In seeking to explore strategies for patient cooperation and sedation reduction in pediatric medical imaging, Philips has created a patient experience solution that works.
Over 2,500 worldwide installations demonstrate its efficacy.
Enhancing the patient experience can help improve efficiency as well as patient and staff satisfaction.
1 Runge SB, et al. Children centered care: Minimizing the need for anesthesia with a multifaceted concept for MRI in children aged 4–6. European Journal of Radiology. 2018;107:183–187
2 Lerwick, J. L. (2016). Minimizing pediatric healthcare-induced anxiety and trauma. World Journal of Clinical Pediatrics, 5(2), 143-150.
