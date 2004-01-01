Hjemmeside
Søvnapnø
Du kan begynde at leve et lykkeligere og sundere liv.

Er du for nyligt blevet diagnosticeret med søvnapnø? Få hjælp til at tilpasse behandlingen og bevare motivationen.

Philips Respironics-serien af praktiske og bekvemme søvnbehandlingsmasker, apparater og tilbehør kan hjælpe dig med at håndtere din søvnapnø og leve et lykkeligere og sundere liv.

Masker

Vi tilbyder forskellige former for masker, der opfylder dine individuelle behov. Se de innovative masker, herunder Nuance, Amara og Wisp.

Vis masker
Apparater

Se de forskellige muligheder, du har for at øge dit velbefindende og din bekvemmelighed med søvnbehandlingssystemet System One.

Se enheder
Tilbehør

Få alt det tilbehør, du har brug for til at supplere din søvnbehandlingsløsning fra Philips Respironics.

Se tilbehør
Ofte stillede spørgsmål om søvnapnø

Find svar på ofte stillede spørgsmål om behandling
Pleje af udstyr

Forlæng levetiden for dit udstyr med korrekt vedligeholdelse
Udskiftning af udstyr

Få mere at vide om, hvornår du skal udskifte udstyret

