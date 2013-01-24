Hjemmeside
Valg af maske

Vælg den løsning, der er rigtig for dig

 

Masker og livsstil

Sådan vælger du en CPAP-maske

 

Det er vigtigt at vælge en CPAP-ansigtsmaske, som effektivt behandler din individuelle søvnapnø, samtidig med at du opnår den bedst mulige komfort.

 

Tal med din læge om dine unikke behov for at finde den perfekte pasform.

Populære masker fra Philips

Få mere at vide om, hvordan vores populære masker hjælper dig med at håndtere din søvnapnø.

Næsemasker

Næsemasker er ideelle, hvis du trækker vejret gennem næsen, mens du sover.
Yderligere næsemasker

Pudemasker

Pudemasker giver en forsegling omkring hvert næsebor med minimal kontakt til ansigtet.
Yderligere pudemasker

Fulde ansigtsmasker

Helmasker giver dig mulighed for at trække vejret med munden åben, mens du sover.
Yderligere helmasker
Sådan vælger du et CPAP-apparat

Sådan vælger du et CPAP-apparat

Find det ideelle CPAP-apparat til at opfylde dine behov i forbindelse med søvnapnø
Pleje af udstyr

Pleje af udstyr

Få mere at vide om, hvordan du plejer Philips Respironics-behandlingsudstyr

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

