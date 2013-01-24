Hjemmeside
Wisp-næsemaske til børn

Minimal kontakt, maksimal komfort

Designet specielt til børn

Wisp til børn er en udvikling af det veldokumenterede Wisp-næsemaskedesign til børn.

Den er designet med materiale i et børnevenligt mønster, en ændret pudekrumning og supportværktøjer til familien, så den giver en positiv oplevelse for barnet og sikkerhed til dig.
Send os en e-mail, hvis du har spørgsmål eller kommentarer om søvnapnø eller Philips Respironics søvnapnøprodukter.
Kontakt os på telefon for at få hjælp med det samme.
Telefon: +4539771700 
Åbningstider: Mandag-torsdag 8:00-16:00 og Fredag 8:00-15:00
Hej børn! Se Jackys eventyr med vennerne


Giraffen Jacky, sælen Sammy og skildpadden Tucker glæder sig til at komme til Happy Village, men de har lidt problemer undervejs.

 

Se, hvordan de hjælper hinanden med at komme til forlystelsesparken.

Forældre og omsorgspersoner - få hjælp til at håndtere dit barns pleje.

Se Giraffen Jacky med dit barn


Se Giraffen Jacky med dit barn for at se inspirationen til maskens materiale. Denne sjove sammenhæng er beregnet til at gøre det lettere at behandle dit barn og gøre ham eller hende komfortabel med masken.
