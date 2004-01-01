May 2020 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
The San Roque University Hospital in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria is joining Philips in its commitment to the environment with the purchase of the BlueSeal MR magnet, a sustainable and productive choice with helium‐free MR operations.
This machine will save us money and help us be more environmentally friendly.”
Dr. Marίa del Mar Travieso
Head of Radiology Department, Hospitales San Roque, Spain
