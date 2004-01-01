Søgeord

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed video thumb

In this Expert Forum Webinar, through clinical case example, Barbara Wichtmann MR, Radiology resident at University Clinic Bonn, will explain how she is using SmartSpeed in her practice to better evaluate brain, heart, musculoskeletal, liver, pancreas, and prostate imaging studies.

With the Philips SmartSpeed we are able to reduce the acquisition time from 12 seconds to 9 seconds and increase image quality. If you then apply AI denoising you have beautiful images without nearly any noise and you don’t lose any information.”

Barbara Wichtmann

Radiology Resident, University Clinic Bonn, Germany

Share this webinar

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences  and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe

Explore more

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.