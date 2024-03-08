Dr. Junzhong Xu, Director of Cancer Imaging Research at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science discusses the development of MR cell size imaging [1] utilizing diffusion MRI. The imaging technique provides real-time data on cell size, density, and membrane permeability and gradient strength is crucial for accurate measurements. The technology's ability to differentiate recurrent brain tumors from radiation injuries and track cell changes associated with chemotherapy-induced apoptosis is groundbreaking.

