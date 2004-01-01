Previously, the practice wasn’t able to use 3D imaging on all joints, because the time required was too long, and on some joints it was simply not possible to achieve a good quality image, Dr. Schröter says. “Now, with SmartSpeed we consistently use 3D imaging for all joints and can thus discover the smallest changes, for example in the cartilage. And that, of course, helps us in making a detailed diagnosis.” Dr. Schröter says their MSK images show high contrast and extremely high quality. He mentions the menisci as an example. “We use a 3D proton density weighted fatsat sequence, thickness is 0.3 mm and scan time 3 minutes. The MPRs show an unbelievable resolution. Very small tears and even fraying of the tip of the meniscus become visible, which is normally only possible in arthroscopic surgery. When imaging the small joints of the fingers and the thumb we achieve extraordinary quality. Using SmartSpeed we succeed in displaying even very small structures anatomically correct, enabling us to see the extent of possible injuries. Tendons and ligaments appear with higher resolution so we can better see the injury pattern and describe and delimit it. Our referring physicians are fascinated by the extraordinary quality and high level of detail of the images. Patients are happy that the examination does not take too long. We hear from patients that it took a lot less time than they expected. This is especially important when scanning patients who are very uncomfortable in the MRI environment.”