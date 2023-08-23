Søgeord

Translational Multi-nuclear Imaging in Lymphedema and Lipedema

By Philips Featuring Rachelle Crescenzi , PhD and Yi Xia  August 23, 2023 ∙ 27.03 min

Webinar

Magnetic resonance

3.0T

MultiNuclei webinar with Rachelle Crescenzi

Webinar highlights - Total duration [27:03]

 

[00.48] ∙ Noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology

[07.17] ∙ Cancer-related leg lymphedema

[12.34] ∙ Lipedema

[21.30] . Q&A

 

Join this webinar with Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD, to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging as she shares her research and results on the development of noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology with sodium MRI to aid diagnosis and understanding of lymphedema and lipedema.


“Sodium MRI can be performed in clinically-feasible scantimes at 3.0T MRI (<30 minutes total)”

Speakers list

Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD

Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Yi Xia

Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships

