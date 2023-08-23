Søgeord

Use of MNS for pulmonary MRI - a story of translation and FDA approval

By Philips Featuring Jason C Woods, PhD and Yi Xia  aug. 23, 2023 ∙ 18.35 min

Webinar

Magnetic resonance

3.0T

MultiNuclei webinar with Dr. Woods

Webinar highlights - Total duration [18.35]

 

[01.30] ∙ Functional imaging with Xenon

[05.00] ∙ Fast imaging’s significant advantage in pediatrics

[07.35] ∙ Xenon Gas Exchange MRI

[12.04] ∙ Q&A

Join Dr. Jason Woods in this webinar to learn how to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging with Xenon and how Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Philips have teamed up to explore this groundbreaking opportunity for pulmonary MRI to get high image resolution in both structural and functional imaging.


“We performed in Cincinnati the first clinical scan after FDA approval and that was only possible due to Philips’ engagement in the process and their pushing through the approval of the MNS system and coil”

Speakers list

Jason C Woods, PhD

Jason C Woods, PhD

Director of Research, Pulmonary Medicine, Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Yi Xia

Yi Xia

Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships

Multi Nuclei

Multi Nuclei MR

Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

