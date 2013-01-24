MR imaging webinars

Meaningful learning for
enhanced patient care
Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR
Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Medical Director, Eastern Region, Director of Computed Tomography, MRI and Advanced Imaging, Radnet Inc.
Jan S. Kirschke, MD
Rickmer F. Braren, MD
Benedikt J. Schwaiger, MD
Team of radiologists at the Klinikum
Rechts der Isar / Technical University of Munich.
Live panel discussion; Break diagnostic boundaries with Speed, Comfort and Confidence
Watch a group of radiology experts from different fields discussing their day-to-day pain points and how they utilize Philips’ latest innovations to address these challenges in their facilities, sharing some of their best practices and vision into the future of radiology.
Discover our neuro applications
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.