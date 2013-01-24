The future of patient monitoring

A focus on patient monitoring and analytics

Philips Ventures partners with innovative start-ups to tackle the most challenging problems facing global healthcare. One of our focus areas is patient monitoring and patient care analytics, where new technologies have the potential to change the future of healthcare.

This technology offers a way to overcome the fragmented systems and siloed data in many healthcare systems. Philips has already made important contributions to the field, ranging from telehealth technology to machine learning.

Philips Ventures has championed several start-ups with solutions in this space, with innovative approaches to remote patient monitoring, improving hospitals’ workflows for cancer care and more. Our start-up partners get the opportunity to leverage the expertise and business strengths of Philips, which monitors hundreds of millions of patients every year with solutions ranging from high-acuity to low-acuity, and from hospital to home.