Medical device integration

Medical Device Integration

 

Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses.

Central monitoring systems

Central Patient Monitoring Systems


Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security.

Patient monitoring

Patient Monitoring


Explore the wide selection of Philips patient monitoring systems and solutions designed to improve patient care, drive clinical performance, and lower costs.

Patient information center

Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)


Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.

Support systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems


Clinical decision support with Philips can help you recognize subtle changes and enable you to take action early. Explore our clinical decision support systems.

