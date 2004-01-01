Versatile SkyPlate detectors

Easy-to-position, lightweight, cable-free Sky Plate wireless detectors provide freedom to carry out exams even in the most difficult projections. The large SkyPlate(2.8 kg/6.2 lbs .) comes in handy for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller sized SkyPlate(1.6 kg/3.5 lbs. ) is tailor-made for common incubators in the NICU as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views. Both offer excellent resolution of 3.38 Lp/mm for high quality imaging and outstanding X-ray dose management with digital Csltechnology. SkyPlates are stored directly in the unit so they are always within reach and SkyPlate batteries are always charging on the system. Enhanced water and dust protection with an ingress protection rating measured at IP 67.