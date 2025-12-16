Disclaimer

* Pending 510(k). Not available for sale in the USA.

1. Philips IQon Spectral CT launched in 2016. Siemens NAEOTOM Alpha was introduced in 2021.

2. In-house phantom data. In clinical practice, the use of Spectral Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using a reference body protocol.

3. Compared to the previous-generation Philips spectral CT system.

4. Spectral CT Verida is capable of performing up to 270 exams per day (4 CIRS configuration) during a 16-hour dual shift workday, supporting radiology departments with extended hours and high patient throughput.

5. Andersen MB et al. Economic impact of spectral body imaging in the diagnosis of patients suspected of occult cancer. Insights into Imaging 2021. doi.org/10.1186/s13244-021-01116-0. Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.

6. Based on Axial Body 3D Scan with 80% dose reduction. Energy savings for system preparation are not included.