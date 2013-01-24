The Masimo O3 Oximetry System gives you the power to continuously measure and view cerebral oxygen saturation on select IntelliVue monitors – especially important when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Why integrate Masimo’s Regional Cerebral Oxygenation (rSO₂) measurement into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? Because the more information you have about your patient’s condition, the more you can do to deliver personalized care. Research reveals that monitoring cerebral oxygenation can help in assessing clinical conditions including circulatory and cardiac arrest.² It has been found to be a predictor of short-and long-term clinical outcomes of hypoxia.³ And it may serve as an early warning of decreased oxygen delivery to the brain and other major organs.⁴
A Complete System
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This all-in-one system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit a
patient’s cerebral oxygen readings to a Masimo O3 measurement device. It then
streams the results directly to the single-slot O3 oximetry module in select Philips
IntelliVue monitors – in real time and trending. So you can see all your critical
clinical data on a single screen.
Modular Design
Connected care made easy.
The Masimo O3 Oximetry System is simple to set up, fast to learn, and easy to use. (1) Just apply the adult or pediatric O3 sensors to the patient’s forehead. (2) Connect the Masimo O3 measurement device. (3) Plug the compact O3 module into your IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX750, or MX850 monitor. (4) Control all related commands using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
IntelliVue Compatibility
Improve efficiency and manage costs.
Eliminate the need for a standalone oximetry device – and reduce clutter in a crowded OR or ICU – with an integrated Masimo O3 Regional Oximetry System. Since you view relevant clinical data on a single IntelliVue screen, you can focus on what matters most: your patients. Even share Masimo O3 modules between IntelliVue patient monitors to help streamline workflow and reduce costs.
