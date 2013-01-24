Søgeord

Reusable, neonatal SpO₂ wrap sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips M1193A neonatal sensor wraps securely on the hand or foot of patients weighing 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8 lbs). Durable and comfortable, it is manufactured without latex.

Features
For your smallest patients

Comfortable for neonates

"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

For your smallest patients

Comfortable for neonates

"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

