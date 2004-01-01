Søgeord

Batteries 989803210521

Lithium Ion Battery 10.7V 7.1Ah

Find lignende produkter

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery. 989803210521 is equivalent to M4605A.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
See all specifications
Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
  • Do not disassemble, puncture, crush or incinerate.
  • If battery shows signs of severe swelling or damage, please discontinue use immediately.
  • Do not place battery in an environment where the temperature is above 60°C (140°F).
  • Do not use battery after immersion in water.
  • Battery should not be used with MP Monitor series.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.