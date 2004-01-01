Søgeord

Ny

NM NeuroQ 3.8​

Aiding in the differential diagnosis of dementia

Find lignende produkter

Designed to help clinicians perform a quantitative analysis of FDG-PET brain scans. The application compares the regional brain activity in an individual scan to activity values derived from a group of asymptomatic control subjects. It analyzes the distribution of FDGPET in individual scans, as well as the differences between two PET scans on the same patient taken at different points in time.

Kontakt os
  • NeuroQ is a trademark of Syntermed. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.