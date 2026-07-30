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Ultrasound
C6-2 Transducer for InnoSight
C6-2 Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C6-2 Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Curved array transducer that can be used for abdominal, FAST, obstetrics, gynecological, fetal, small parts, urology and with biopsy guides
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Documentation
Brochure
InnoSight Brochure
(6.43 MB)
See all
Broadband technology
6 - 2 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Clinical image gallery
C6-2 Fetal Echo
C6-2 OB Quad View AFI
C6-2 IVC
C6-2 Fetal Brain
C6-2 Renal
C6-2 Hepatic Vein
Specifications
Specifications - Transducers
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
6-2 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Number of elements
128
Field of view
72°
Applications
General purpose abdominal,
obstetrical,
gynecological, renal
Supports Biopsy Kits
Yes
Aperture
13mm
Documentation
InnoSight Brochure
PDF
|
6.43 MB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C6-2 Curved Array Transducer FUS4102 Curved probe - Philips