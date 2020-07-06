Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.