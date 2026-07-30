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Ultrasound
C9-4v Transducer for InnoSight
C9-4v Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C9-4v Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Transvaginal probe can be used for Obstetrics, gynecology, urology and with biopsy guides.
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Documentation
Brochure
InnoSight Brochure
(6.43 MB)
See all
Broadband technology
9 - 4 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Clinical image gallery
C9-4v Ovary
C9-4v Uterus & Endometrium
C9-4v Yolk Sac
Specifications
Specifications - Transducers
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
9-4 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Number of elements
128
Field of view
145°
Applications
Obstetrical, gynecological and urological applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
Yes
Aperture
5mm
Documentation
InnoSight Brochure
PDF
|
6.43 MB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
C9-4v Transducer for InnoSight - Philips