Søgeord

S4-2 Sector Array Transducer

Sector probe

Find lignende produkter

Sector probe can be used for Abdominal, FAST, Cardiology, Vascular and with biopsy guides.

Kontakt os
Features
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Click here for more information
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
  • Application Versatility
See all features
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Click here for more information
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifikationer

Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
  • S4-2 Sector Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 4-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Number of elements
  • 64
Modes
  • 2D,
  • M-mode,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Advanced XRES,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
Applications
  • Adult cardiac application
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes
Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
  • S4-2 Sector Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
See all specifications
Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
  • S4-2 Sector Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 4-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Number of elements
  • 64
Modes
  • 2D,
  • M-mode,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Advanced XRES,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
Applications
  • Adult cardiac application
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.