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Ultrasound
C8-3B Transducer for InnoSight
C8-3B Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C8-3B Transducer for InnoSight
Curved array transducer
Ultrasound
A Micro-convex curved array transducer with Abdominal, Cardiology, and Pediatric abdomen applications.
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Broadband technology
8 - 3 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
Curved array
Aperture
4.2 mm
Field of view
91.7°
Applications
Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.
C8-3B Transducer for InnoSight - Philips