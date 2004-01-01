Søgeord

C8-3B

Micro-convex curved array transducer

Learn more about the Philips C8-3B micro-convex array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifikationer

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 22.4 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
  • -
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • -
Physical dimensions
  • -
  • The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.

