InnoSight sleek height adjustable Cart

Low-footprint cart saves space, is easy to move, and is height-adjustable with tilt-and-swivel capability for easy viewing.

InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Adjustable Height
  • 1186 mm - 1486 mm
Wheels
  • Front caster wheels provide total locking (directional and rotational) engaged by foot pedals
Sight
  • Tilt-and-Swivel capability for easy viewing
