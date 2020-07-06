Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.
Features
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
