Media Gallery
Features
Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
