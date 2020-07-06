Søgeord

InnoSight Carry Case

Carry case

Custom designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight to remote locations while reducing the potential for damage.

Features
Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

