EPIQ X5-1c transthoracic echo transducer

EPIQ FUS9357

X5-1c transthoracic echo transducer

Philips 3rd-generation xMATRIX sector array transthoracic transducer, now powered by the updated nSight Plus system architecture based on software image formation. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved nose fits within the rib spaces more easily. Using Philip's nSight Plus image formation technology, improved image quality can be seen on more patients.

