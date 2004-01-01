Søgeord

X11-4t Transducer

xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Find lignende produkter

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients >5kg / 11lbs
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, advanced XRES, harmonic imaging, M-mode, color M-mode, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler
  • Live xPlane imaging, xPlane PW, xPlane CW, xPlane Color, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom
  • Triggered full volume and triggered 3D color volume
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients >5kg / 11lbs
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, advanced XRES, harmonic imaging, M-mode, color M-mode, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler
  • Live xPlane imaging, xPlane PW, xPlane CW, xPlane Color, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom
  • Triggered full volume and triggered 3D color volume
Biopsy Capable
  • No

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.