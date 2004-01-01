Søgeord

Defibrillator Training Pads: 1 set 1 Set

AED Training Materials

Simulated ForeRunner, FR, FR2 series defibrillator pads designed for training only.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3752A, 07-10801, M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3864A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .070 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

