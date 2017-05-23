Søgeord

Adult solid gel tab

Electrode

For resting ECG, disposable cardiography, diagnostic, cardiograph, 35mm x 22mm (1-3/8" x 7/8" )

Documentation

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .62 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 100 per pack = 1000 per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 3 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Patient Application
  • Adult
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Size
  • 35 mm x 22 mm (1.4" x 0.9")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Tab
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

