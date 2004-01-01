Søgeord

HeartStart MRx NR Quick Cards Available in English only

Durable Quick Card set provides a quick summary of and easy-to-understand steps for defibrillation, pacing, ECG monitoring, 12-Lead ECGs, vital signs monitoring, trending, Q-CPR, IntelliVue Networking, manual operation and AED operation.

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx M3535A, M3536A
Package Weight
  • .522 kg
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

