Allura Xper X-ray system

Allura Xper FD20

X-ray system

The Allura Xper FD20 electrophysiology X-ray system can visualizes the entire heart and pacing leads with superb image quality to support pacemaker & ICD procedures. When not doing EP, use it for cardiovascular or peripheral procedures.

EP cockpit

EP cockpit organizes your lab

EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP navigator

EP navigator for live imaging guidance

EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP X-ray dose settings

EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose

Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
Single point control

Single point control streamlines tasks

To make switching between images as easy as possible, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit XL

EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility

See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
Compact design

Compact design extends your reach

The highly compact stand design supports steep projections and features a larger field of view to cover EP and cardiovascular procedures.
Integrated EP Workstation

Integrated EP Workstation improves efficiency

Our Integrated EP Workstation enables staff to store and retrieve multi-modality information from a central access point in the EP lab. This helps make procedures more efficient.

