Ingenia Elition 3.0T X A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X

A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Specifikationer

Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4800 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (Zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
Vega HP gradients
Vega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 220 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • ≥ 2 × 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3 in 3D MSK scans
  • 4. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 5. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • This content is not intended for a US audience.

