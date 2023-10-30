Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward-compatible, private, and secure virtual imaging solution. ROCC connects remote imaging experts at a command center/workspace with technologists at scanning locations that span organization and geography.
Real-time virtual collaboration platform
Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customizable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
Philips CT 3500 lets you expand your clinical capabilities with a CT system that you can count on for performance and productivity day after day even in demanding, high-volume care settings. Advances driven by AI-enabled¹ workflow are designed to help meet the challenges of increased financial pressures, chronic staff shortages and escalating patient demand. The system allows for continuous lung screening scanning with no cooling time for up to 240 patients in 8 hours. Clinical breadth and a high-performance vMRC tube allows 200-300 patient exams per day, with high operational efficiency and fast workflow.¹
