Workflow Information Management

Greater patient satisfaction, greater workflow efficiency

Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology offers a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere.

Features
Through a seamless Integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the capabilities needed to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration through to results distributionwhile improving security, saving time and optimizing accuracy.

Through a seamless Integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the capabilities needed to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration through to results distributionwhile improving security, saving time and optimizing accuracy.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, allowing the possibility to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, allowing the possibility to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.

With the latest release, next to the existing radiology ones, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

With the latest release, next to the existing radiology ones, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign-in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.

Through a seamless Integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the capabilities needed to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration through to results distributionwhile improving security, saving time and optimizing accuracy.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, allowing the possibility to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.

With the latest release, next to the existing radiology ones, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign-in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.

  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

